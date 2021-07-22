Russian Trade Representative in Argentina Retires, Successor Appointed - Decree

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2021) The Russian trade representative in Argentina, Sergey Derkach, officially ended his term on Thursday due to retirement, in accordance with a decree signed by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

The decree published on the official Russian internet portal of legal information reads that Derkach "is relieved from the post of the trade representative of the Russian Federation in Argentina due to his retirement.

"

According to the data of the Russian Trade Mission in Argentina, Derkach had occupied the post since 2012.

Alexander Perevedentsev, who served as a deputy trade representative, was appointed as acting Russian trade representative in the Latin American state, according to another decree issued by the government.