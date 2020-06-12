UrduPoint.com
Russian Trade Surplus Down Almost 60% Year-on-Year To $6.2Bln In April - Central Bank

Fri 12th June 2020

Russia's foreign trade in April decreased by 2.3 times year-on-year to $6.236 billion against $14.605 billion for the same period last year, according to athe central bank's estimate

Russia's exports in April decreased by 35.9 percent year-on-year to $23.469 billion, while imports fell by 21.9 percent to $17.233 billion.

