Russian Transport Minister Declares Tavrida Highway Across Crimea Open

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2020) The Tavrida highway across Crimea to the Sevastopol Federal city has been declared open and already crossed by Russian President Vladimir Putin, Russian Transport Minister Yevgeny Ditrikh said on Thursday.

Putin flew to the Crimean peninsula on a helicopter to inaugurate the new highway earlier in the day.

"Good day, friends. A good sunny day as we are able to end our long work by opening the Tavrida highway," Ditrikh told reporters, adding "The road, the highway which the Russian president passed today, deserves the highest praise.

According to the minister, Putin suggested adding exits to the Black Sea from the highway.

Tavrida runs across two Russian federal subjects, the Crimean Republic and Sevastopol City, and connects to the mainland via the Crimean Bridge. With the construction due to complete in 2023, the highway has four lanes and a speed limit up to 120 kilometers per hour (75 miles per hour).