UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Transport Minister Declares Tavrida Highway Across Crimea Open

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 07:38 PM

Russian Transport Minister Declares Tavrida Highway Across Crimea Open

The Tavrida highway across Crimea to the Sevastopol federal city has been declared open and already crossed by Russian President Vladimir Putin, Russian Transport Minister Yevgeny Ditrikh said on Thursday

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2020) The Tavrida highway across Crimea to the Sevastopol Federal city has been declared open and already crossed by Russian President Vladimir Putin, Russian Transport Minister Yevgeny Ditrikh said on Thursday.

Putin flew to the Crimean peninsula on a helicopter to inaugurate the new highway earlier in the day.

"Good day, friends. A good sunny day as we are able to end our long work by opening the Tavrida highway," Ditrikh told reporters, adding "The road, the highway which the Russian president passed today, deserves the highest praise.

"

According to the minister, Putin suggested adding exits to the Black Sea from the highway.

Tavrida runs across two Russian federal subjects, the Crimean Republic and Sevastopol City, and connects to the mainland via the Crimean Bridge. With the construction due to complete in 2023, the highway has four lanes and a speed limit up to 120 kilometers per hour (75 miles per hour).

Related Topics

Russia Road Vladimir Putin From

Recent Stories

Sheikha Fatima praises contribution of Emirati wom ..

56 minutes ago

Russian Medical Facilities Ready For Second COVID- ..

3 minutes ago

Turkey Opens Consulate General in Capital of Moldo ..

3 minutes ago

DC Mansehra imposes ban on boating in Lake Saif ul ..

3 minutes ago

Tour de France tighten opening day security in Nic ..

13 minutes ago

Six people killed, two injured in Hafizabad, Larka ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.