Russian Transport Minister Hopes for Resumption of International Flights in Summer

Russian Transport Minister Yevgeny Ditrikh on Saturday expressed hope for the resumption of international air traffic in summer, adding that this will depend on the epidemiological situation across the globe

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2020) Russian Transport Minister Yevgeny Ditrikh on Saturday expressed hope for the resumption of international air traffic in summer, adding that this will depend on the epidemiological situation across the globe.

"We hope that these decision may be taken, but primarily it will depend on the situation in those countries where we would like to transfer our passengers. It will also depend on the decisions of our sanitary and epidemiological authorities, government and coronavirus response center," Ditrikh told reporters.

He admitted that people had been tired of the long self-isolation and many of them wanted to make trips, however, it was necessary to ensure the safety of transportation.

According to the minister, at first, it is necessary to resume domestic flights, and if there are further permits from the government, the ministry will take efforts to resume international flights this summer.

"Therefore, we will try to make such a decision possible," Ditrikh said.

Russia suspended regular and charter flights with foreign countries on March 27 amid the coronavirus pandemic. The exceptions are evacuation flights, as well as cargo, mail, sanitary and humanitarian flights.