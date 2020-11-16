Russian Transport Minister Self-Isolates as Tested Positive for COVID-19

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2020) Russian Transport Minister Vitaly Savelyev was confirmed to have contracted COVID-19 and his duties will be temporarily performed by the first deputy minister of transport, Alexander Neradko, a ministerial spokesman said on Sunday.

"Transport Minister Vitaly Savelyev has tested positive for coronavirus. In accordance with the requirements of Rospotrebnadzor, the head of the Ministry of Transport must observe self-isolation. His duties will be temporarily performed by the first deputy minister of transport and the head of Russia's Federal aviation agency Rosaviatsiya, Alexander Neradko," the spokesman told reporters.