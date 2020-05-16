Russian Transport Ministry Plans to Unlock Financial Support for Airlines on Monday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Russian Transport Ministry plans to start paying government financial support to struggling airlines on Monday, its spokesman has told reporters

"We expect to start making payments on Monday," the spokesman said at a briefing on Saturday.

The Russian government has set aside 23.4 billion rubles ($318.5 million) to help the aviation sector cope with the coronavirus outbreak after passenger traffic dropped almost 30 percent in January-April, compared to the same period in 2019.

The national flag carrier, Aeroflot, may receive 7.9 million rubles ($107.5 million) in aid, Transport Minister Yevgeny Ditrikh said. The ministry has reviewed its application and is advising it on the next steps, he added.

Other air carriers, including S7, Ural Airlines, Siberia, low-cost Smartavia and charter airline Azur Air submitted their applications for state aid on Friday, with requests from domestic carrier RusLine and charter airline iFly Airlines expected on Monday.