Russian Transport Ministry Promises Unhindered Crimea-Bound Traffic for Passengers, Cargo

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2022) Passenger and cargo vehicles will be able to travel to Crimea unhindered after both road and railway traffic on the Crimean Bridge is restored, the Russian Ministry of Transport told Sputnik on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, Russia's National Antiterrorism Committee (NAC) said that a truck was blown up on the Crimean Bridge, which caused seven fuel tanks of a freight train to catch fire and two car spans to partially collapse.

"Transportation of passengers and cargo in the direction of Crimea will be ensured in full," the ministry said.

The traffic on the Crimean Bridge is being steadily restored, according to Crimea head Sergey Aksyonov.

"Cars have started to pass through the Crimean Bridge. At the moment, the traffic is opened for cars and buses after they undergo a complete inspection," Aksyonov wrote on Telegram.

The Crimean official also noted that railway communication on the bridge was also planned to be opened by the end of Saturday.