Russian Transport Ministry Wants To Hold Talks With Prague On Flights Before Sept

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 07th July 2019 | 10:10 PM

Russian Transport Ministry Wants to Hold Talks With Prague on Flights Before Sept

TYNDA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2019) The Russian Transport Ministry plans to hold talks with the Czech Republic on flights between the two countries before September, Transport Minister Evgeny Ditrich told reporters on Sunday.

On Thursday, Russia's Transport Ministry said Russia had offered the Czech authorities to delay a final decision on the format of further air traffic cooperation between Moscow and Prague until September. The Czech Transport Ministry told Sputnik on the same day that the ministries of the two countries had agreed to maintain the current level of air communication between Russia and the Czech Republic, as well as to continue talks on further cooperation throughout the summer.   

"We will not wait for September. We will be constantly continuing our dialogue with Czech colleagues to avoid any kind of emergency situations," Ditrich said.

On Tuesday, the Russian air carrier Aeroflot canceled a number of flights to Prague from Moscow due to the decision by the Czech Republic to cancel flight permits. The Pobeda carrier also said flights to the Czech Republic were suspended. The restriction on flights of the Russian airlines to the Czech Republic is due to the fact that the aviation authorities were unable to reach agreement on the Czech Airlines' flights between Prague and Seoul along Trans-Siberian routes.

Later, the Czech Transport Ministry reported that the republic's authorities allowed Russia to resume flights until Sunday, July 7, after a similar decision by the Russian side.

