Russian Transport Police In Tomsk Verifying Information On Suspected Poisoning Of Navalny

Muhammad Irfan 47 seconds ago Thu 20th August 2020 | 11:50 AM

NOVOSIBIRSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2020) Tomsk transport police is looking into information that Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny could have been poisoned in the city's airport, the spokesperson for the Tomsk branch of the Russian Interior Ministry, Mikhail Mikhailov, told Sputnik.

Earlier in the day, Navalny's spokeswoman, Kira Yarmysh, said the plane Navalny was traveling in had to make an emergency landing, as the opposition figure started feeling bad while en route from Tomsk to Moscow. After that, the opposition figure was hospitalized in Omsk with suspected poisoning.

"Of course, the information [on the incident] is being checked," the spokesperson said, adding that the checks in the Tomsk airport were underway.

Navalny is currently in the intensive care department in Omsk, and his health condition is assessed as grave and stable.

More Stories From World

