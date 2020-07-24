UrduPoint.com
Russian Travel Agencies Start Selling Tours To Turkey Right After Gov't Resumes Flights

Sumaira FH 2 hours ago Fri 24th July 2020 | 11:55 PM

Russian tourism agencies on Friday started selling tours to Turkey, hours after the resumption of international flights were announced, the Association of Tour Operators Russia (ATOR) said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2020) Russian tourism agencies on Friday started selling tours to Turkey, hours after the resumption of international flights were announced, the Association of Tour Operators Russia (ATOR) said.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said that the government will allow international flights to resume starting August 1. Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova later specified that Russia, for now, would resume flights with the United Kingdom, Turkey and Tanzania.

"You can purchase a vacation right now. Tour operators have already opened bookings. For the first 10 days of August, there are tours with flights through Istanbul are available, and starting on August 10, direct flights to Antalya will begin," the ATOR said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the Russian Embassy to Turkey issued recommendations for future tourists, saying they will have their temperatures checked in airports.

"In an airport's terminal, before passing passport control, each passenger will have their temperature checked ... There will be no mandatory coronavirus tests in Turkish airports, as well as no demands to provide medical certificates about having been tested," the Embassy said.

In March, Russia suspended all international flights to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

