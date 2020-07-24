Russian Travel Agencies Waiting for Permits on Flights to UK, Turkey, Tanzania

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2020) The Association of Tour Operators of Russia (ATOR) is waiting for Russia's Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsia) to issue permits on flights to the United Kingdom, Turkey and Tanzania, as well as for expanding the list of countries where travel for Russians will be allowed, ATOR Vice President Dmitry Gorin told Sputnik on Friday.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said that the government will allow international flights to resume starting August 1. Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova later specified that Russia, for now, would resume flights with the UK, Turkey and Tanzania.

"We are awaiting an order from Rosaviatsia to agree on slots and permits for flights in three directions, with which air traffic will be resumed from August," Gorin said.

The ATOR vice president added that travel agencies were hoping that air traffic with more countries would be resumed in the near future.

In March, Russia suspended all international flights to prevent the spread of COVID-19.