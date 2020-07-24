UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Travel Agencies Waiting For Permits On Flights To UK, Turkey, Tanzania

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 hour ago Fri 24th July 2020 | 10:30 PM

Russian Travel Agencies Waiting for Permits on Flights to UK, Turkey, Tanzania

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2020) The Association of Tour Operators of Russia (ATOR) is waiting for Russia's Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsia) to issue permits on flights to the United Kingdom, Turkey and Tanzania, as well as for expanding the list of countries where travel for Russians will be allowed, ATOR Vice President Dmitry Gorin told Sputnik on Friday.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said that the government will allow international flights to resume starting August 1. Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova later specified that Russia, for now, would resume flights with the UK, Turkey and Tanzania.

"We are awaiting an order from Rosaviatsia to agree on slots and permits for flights in three directions, with which air traffic will be resumed from August," Gorin said.

The ATOR vice president added that travel agencies were hoping that air traffic with more countries would be resumed in the near future.

In March, Russia suspended all international flights to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Turkey Traffic United Kingdom Tanzania March August All From Government

Recent Stories

UAE underlines need to balance health and economic ..

1 hour ago

Aldar opens Soul Beach at Mamsha Al Saadiyat

2 hours ago

Iranian-Afghan Joint Committee Convenes to Discuss ..

1 minute ago

Moldovan President to Meet With Breakaway Transnis ..

1 minute ago

FIA submits report in Supreme Court regarding fore ..

2 minutes ago

UN Refugee Agency Urges Poland to Provide Access f ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.