Russian Travel Agency Union Predicts Q12020 Losses Of Up To $100Mln Amid China Virus Fears

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 07:56 PM

Russian Travel Agency Union Predicts Q12020 Losses of Up to $100Mln Amid China Virus Fears

The Chinese virus outbreak may cost Russian travel agencies up to $100 million in the first quarter of this year, the Association of Russian Tour Operators said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2020) The Chinese virus outbreak may cost Russian travel agencies up to $100 million in the first quarter of this year, the Association of Russian Tour Operators said Thursday.

"The total maximal loss by travel operators servicing tourists coming from China in the first quarter of 2020 .

.. may rise to $100 million," the company said in a press release.

Chinese travel agencies have been canceling package tours daily. Almost 100,000 Chinese booked tours to Russia for February and March, which translates into nearly $100 million in lost profits if all bookings were scrapped, it explained.

