Russian Travel Union Scrambles to Bring Tourists Back From Georgia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2019) The Russian Union of travel Industry expects that all Russian tourists who are on package tours to Georgia will be flown back by July 8, its spokeswoman Irina Turina told Sputnik.

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered all local airlines to stop flying Russians to Georgia starting July 8 over concern for their safety. His spokesman told Sputnik the delay would allow most tours to run to their end.

"Those who don't leave Georgia by July 8 will be registered onto the next available flight according to their return tickets. All tourists have return tickets because airlines only operate scheduled flights.

All organized tourists [on package tours] should be out by July 8," Turina said.

She promised that tourists would be compensated for the tours that do not take place. Tourists who decide to stay past July 8 will have to think of ways to get back to Russia, she added. They will also need to buy new return tickets.

Several Russian airlines ” Siberian S7, Red Wings, Smartavia and Pobeda ”have confirmed to Sputnik they have stopped selling tickets for Georgia-bound flights. Red Wings said it would repay the full cost of the tickets under the "forced return" clause.