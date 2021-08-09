UrduPoint.com

Russian Trawler Catches Fire At Norwegian Port, Crew Evacuated - Police

Sumaira FH 50 seconds ago Mon 09th August 2021 | 02:40 AM

MURMANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2021) A Russian trawler has caught fire at the northern Norwegian port of Kirkenes, with the crew having been evacuated and firefighters tackling the blaze, regional police said.

"A Russian trawler has caught fire near a mooring place at the port of Kirkenes.

The crew has been evacuated. Firefighting teams are trying to tackle the blaze," police said on late Sunday on its Twitter page,

According to the Sor-Varanger Avis newspaper, the fire hit the Tamango vessel with 22 crew members on board.

Causes of the incident remain unknown.

