Russian Trawler On Fire In Norway's North At Batsfjord Port - Police

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 04th December 2019 | 02:10 PM

Russian Trawler on Fire in Norway's North at Batsfjord Port - Police

A Russian trawler has caught fire in the northern waters of Norway and is currently in the bay of the Batsfjord city in the Finnmark county as firefighters and medical staff have been sent to the scene, local police said on Wednesday

MURMANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2019) A Russian trawler has caught fire in the northern waters of Norway and is currently in the bay of the Batsfjord city in the Finnmark county as firefighters and medical staff have been sent to the scene, local police said on Wednesday.

"Report about fire on board a Russian trawler off the Batsfjord quay. The vessel is anchored near the Neptun dock. Firefighters and medics are at the scene. The fire broke out at the galley," the Finnmark police said on Twitter.

According to the NRK broadcaster, the crew was evacuated.

