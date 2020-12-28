UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Trawler That Sank In Barents Sea Was Operational Before Departure - Fishery Agency

Muhammad Irfan 40 seconds ago Mon 28th December 2020 | 05:20 PM

Russian Trawler That Sank in Barents Sea Was Operational Before Departure - Fishery Agency

Russia's fish trawler Onega that sank in the Barents Sea was fully operational when leaving port, all the necessary procedures were implemented, the All-Russian Association of Fisheries Enterprises, Entrepreneurs and Exporters said on Monday, citing the ship owner

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2020) Russia's fish trawler Onega that sank in the Barents Sea was fully operational when leaving port, all the necessary procedures were implemented, the All-Russian Association of Fisheries Enterprises, Entrepreneurs and Exporters said on Monday, citing the ship owner.

According to the emergencies ministry, the vessel capsized and sank due to formation of ice. There were 19 people on board, two of them were saved. The search and rescue operation continues, and a criminal case was launched over violation of water transport safety rules.

"Andrey Zaika, the head of the collective fishery named after Kalinin, said that the vessel was fully operational, technical maintenance works were conducted in due time and in full.

All the necessary procedures and coordination were implemented before the vessel left the port for fishing," the association said in a statement.

"According to preliminary information, the incident was caused by bad weather conditions, storm was observed in the area where the vessel disappeared. Despite the crew's effort to prevent formation of ice on the hull, the vessel could be affected by icing amid the strong storm, and inclination could lead to sinking," the statement read on.

Related Topics

Weather Storm Water Russia Onega Lead Criminals All

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy rewards Fakhar Zaman with honorary r ..

10 minutes ago

Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Monday

37 seconds ago

Justice Javed grieved over demise of Justice Ghous ..

39 seconds ago

PSX stays bullish, gains 257 points to close at 43 ..

42 seconds ago

Chinese astronomers discover nearly 600 high-veloc ..

8 minutes ago

COVID-19 claims another 21 lives; 482 new cases re ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.