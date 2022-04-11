UrduPoint.com

Russian Tretyakov Gallery Says Its Artworks Detained In Finland Will Be Returned On Monday

Faizan Hashmi Published April 11, 2022 | 01:21 PM

Russian Tretyakov Gallery Says Its Artworks Detained in Finland Will Be Returned on Monday

Art objects from the collection of Russia's Tretyakov Gallery, detained during transit in Finland, will be delivered to the museum on Monday, the museum's press service told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2022) Art objects from the collection of Russia's Tretyakov Gallery, detained during transit in Finland, will be delivered to the museum on Monday, the museum's press service told Sputnik.

Last week, the Finnish customs service confirmed the detention of Russian art objects worth more than 42 million Euros ($45.

7 million), which had been included in the exports sanctions lists. The Russian culture ministry said that the artworks were part of two exhibitions in Italy.

"Artworks from the collection of the Tretyakov Gallery will be unloaded (to the museum) on Monday. Whether they are already unloaded or not, we can not say for sure yet. And unpacking will be on Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. (local time, 07:00GMT). But this is a tentative schedule and is subject to change," the museum said.

Related Topics

Exports Russia Italy Finland From Million

Recent Stories

Over 51 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines administere ..

Over 51 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered in Myanmar

30 seconds ago
 Surra Dam to address water scarcity, irrigation is ..

Surra Dam to address water scarcity, irrigation issues of Taunsa

32 seconds ago
 EU Working on 6th Package of Anti-Russian Sanction ..

EU Working on 6th Package of Anti-Russian Sanctions That Includes Oil Imports - ..

33 seconds ago
 China's Guangzhou to suspend in-person school clas ..

China's Guangzhou to suspend in-person school classes over COVID-19

35 seconds ago
 ISS Member States May Have to Pay Russia for Maint ..

ISS Member States May Have to Pay Russia for Maintenance Services After 2024 - R ..

9 minutes ago
 China's interbank treasury bond index opens higher ..

China's interbank treasury bond index opens higher Monday

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.