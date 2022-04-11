Russian Tretyakov Gallery Says Its Artworks Detained in Finland Will Be Returned on Monday

Art objects from the collection of Russia's Tretyakov Gallery, detained during transit in Finland, will be delivered to the museum on Monday, the museum's press service told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2022) Art objects from the collection of Russia's Tretyakov Gallery, detained during transit in Finland, will be delivered to the museum on Monday, the museum's press service told Sputnik.

Last week, the Finnish customs service confirmed the detention of Russian art objects worth more than 42 million Euros ($45.

7 million), which had been included in the exports sanctions lists. The Russian culture ministry said that the artworks were part of two exhibitions in Italy.

"Artworks from the collection of the Tretyakov Gallery will be unloaded (to the museum) on Monday. Whether they are already unloaded or not, we can not say for sure yet. And unpacking will be on Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. (local time, 07:00GMT). But this is a tentative schedule and is subject to change," the museum said.