UrduPoint.com

Russian Troop Pullback Disproves Ukraine Attack Claims, But Threat Of War Lingers - AfD

Umer Jamshaid Published February 16, 2022 | 12:26 AM

Russian Troop Pullback Disproves Ukraine Attack Claims, But Threat of War Lingers - AfD

The withdrawal of Russian troops from near the Ukrainian border disproves Western media reports of a looming invasion, but the real threat to peace is Kiev launching a full-blown offensive against the breakaway eastern republics, Maximilian Krah, a member of German parliament told Sputnik on Tuesday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2022) The withdrawal of Russian troops from near the Ukrainian border disproves Western media reports of a looming invasion, but the real threat to peace is Kiev launching a full-blown offensive against the breakaway eastern republics, Maximilian Krah, a member of German parliament told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"Russia is now withdrawing its troops, as announced. Clearly, it is ludicrous to believe one minute that the supposedly 'tough attitude' of Washington and its appeal to mobilization in NATO countries was more than pure propaganda," Krah, of the AfD party, said.

Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on Tuesday that Russia was withdrawing some forces away from the border with Ukraine and from Crimea where Russian personnel participated in military drills. The move comes after days of American and European media competing to predict the date of an alleged Russian invasion of Ukraine.

"It is now clear that the multiple declarations about Russia being on the verge of attacking, even mentioning this Tuesday or Wednesday February 16 as 'D-day' were totally fake news spread by CNN and the American media, relayed without any questions or verification in the European media," Krah said.

But he warned that the real danger to peace in Europe was coming from Kiev. Ukraine has been stockpiling lethal weapons brought in by NATO allies after it demanded military aid to bolster the front-lines in the separatist east ahead of alleged Russian aggression.

"The real danger that could trigger a war, is if the government in Kiev tries to attack the Luhansk and Donetsk separatist republics, in Donbas. That would trigger a Russian response, in support of Donbas," Krah said.

He argued that France and Germany, the mediators, should ramp up pressure on Ukraine to respect Minsk accords and the regional autonomy clause therein, including the rights of the Russian-speaking population in the east.

Related Topics

Attack NATO Ukraine Russia Europe Washington Parliament France German Germany Minsk Luhansk Donetsk Kiev February Border Media From Government

Recent Stories

Ministry of Community Development launches &#039;I ..

Ministry of Community Development launches &#039;Innovation Charter&#039;

12 minutes ago
 Moscow Denies Allegations of UK's Truss About Plan ..

Moscow Denies Allegations of UK's Truss About Planned 'False-Flag Invasion' in U ..

20 seconds ago
 US Senior Diplomat Discusses Russia, Ukraine With ..

US Senior Diplomat Discusses Russia, Ukraine With European Counterparts - State ..

21 seconds ago
 Pakistani-American appointed US State Dept's Speci ..

Pakistani-American appointed US State Dept's Special Representative for Commerci ..

23 seconds ago
 Navalny Pleads Not Guilty to Fresh Fraud Charges i ..

Navalny Pleads Not Guilty to Fresh Fraud Charges in Moscow Court

26 seconds ago
 Scholz Says Discussed All Key Issues With Putin

Scholz Says Discussed All Key Issues With Putin

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>