Russian Troop Pullback Disproves Ukraine Attack Claims, But Threat of War Lingers - AfD

The withdrawal of Russian troops from near the Ukrainian border disproves Western media reports of a looming invasion, but the real threat to peace is Kiev launching a full-blown offensive against the breakaway eastern republics, Maximilian Krah, a member of German parliament told Sputnik on Tuesday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2022) The withdrawal of Russian troops from near the Ukrainian border disproves Western media reports of a looming invasion, but the real threat to peace is Kiev launching a full-blown offensive against the breakaway eastern republics, Maximilian Krah, a member of German parliament told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"Russia is now withdrawing its troops, as announced. Clearly, it is ludicrous to believe one minute that the supposedly 'tough attitude' of Washington and its appeal to mobilization in NATO countries was more than pure propaganda," Krah, of the AfD party, said.

Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on Tuesday that Russia was withdrawing some forces away from the border with Ukraine and from Crimea where Russian personnel participated in military drills. The move comes after days of American and European media competing to predict the date of an alleged Russian invasion of Ukraine.

"It is now clear that the multiple declarations about Russia being on the verge of attacking, even mentioning this Tuesday or Wednesday February 16 as 'D-day' were totally fake news spread by CNN and the American media, relayed without any questions or verification in the European media," Krah said.

But he warned that the real danger to peace in Europe was coming from Kiev. Ukraine has been stockpiling lethal weapons brought in by NATO allies after it demanded military aid to bolster the front-lines in the separatist east ahead of alleged Russian aggression.

"The real danger that could trigger a war, is if the government in Kiev tries to attack the Luhansk and Donetsk separatist republics, in Donbas. That would trigger a Russian response, in support of Donbas," Krah said.

He argued that France and Germany, the mediators, should ramp up pressure on Ukraine to respect Minsk accords and the regional autonomy clause therein, including the rights of the Russian-speaking population in the east.