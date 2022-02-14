UrduPoint.com

Russian Troops About To Complete Parallel Drills - Defense Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published February 14, 2022 | 11:14 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2022) Russian armed forces are taking part in parallel military exercises, with some phases nearing completion, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu told President Vladimir Putin on Monday.

"Some (exercises) have ended, while others are ongoing and some tasks are yet to be completed, considering the scale of the (drills) that were planned and began at your order in December," Shoigu said.

The biggest of those maneuvers, Allied Resolve 2022, is underway in Belarus. The exercise, which aims to practice ways of repelling foreign aggression and terrorist attacks, will run into Sunday.

>