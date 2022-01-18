UrduPoint.com

Russian Troops Arrive In Belarus For Combat Drills

Umer Jamshaid Published January 18, 2022 | 03:08 PM

Belarus said Tuesday that Russian troops had begun arriving in the country for military drills announced against the backdrop of tensions between the West and Russia over neighbouring Ukraine

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2022 ) :Belarus said Tuesday that Russian troops had begun arriving in the country for military drills announced against the backdrop of tensions between the West and Russia over neighbouring Ukraine.

The Belarusian defence ministry said it was hosting the combat readiness drills because of the continuing "aggravation" of tensions "including at the western and southern borders of the Republic of Belarus."

