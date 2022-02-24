Russian Troops Attack Ukrainian Border With Support of Belarus - Ukraine Border Guard

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) The Russian forces have attacked the border of Ukraine with the support of Belarus, the Ukrainian State Border Guard Service said on Thursday.

"At about 5 a.m. (03:00 GMT), the state border of Ukraine in the area with the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus was attacked by Russian troops supported by Belarus.

Attacks on border units, border guards and checkpoints occur with the use of artillery, heavy equipment and small arms," the service wrote on Facebook.

The attack is taking place along state borders in the Ukrainian regions of Luhansk, Sumy, Kharkiv, Chernihiv and Zhytomyr, the agency went on, adding that Ukrainian troops are returning fire "depending on the situation."

"Regarding the injuries among the border guards, the information is being clarified," the service added.