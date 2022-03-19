UrduPoint.com

Russian Troops Break Through Aidar Battalion Defenses In Donetsk Region - Defense Ministry

Sumaira FH Published March 19, 2022 | 11:36 PM

The Russian armed forces broke through the defenses of Ukraine's nationalist Aidar battalion in the Donetsk region, killing about 30 militants, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on Saturday

"Units of the Russian armed forces crossed the Kashlagach River, broke through the defenses of the Aidar battalion and advanced five kilometers (3 miles), reaching the Shakhterskoe-Novoukrainka line. Killed up to 30 militants, destroyed one tank, one infantry fighting vehicle and four cross-country vehicles," Konashenkov told a briefing.

At the same time, the people's militia of the Donetsk Republic destroyed a unit of the 53rd mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian armed, completely took control of the village of Taramchuk and is pursuing the retreating enemy, he noted.

The troops of the Luhansk People's Republic, in turn, have reached the northern outskirts of the town of Lysychansk and are clearing out the scattered groups of nationalists, the spokesman added.

On Saturday, the Russian aviation destroyed 59 Ukrainian military facilities, an S-300 complex locator and five drones, including one Bayraktar, according to Konashenkov. In total, since the beginning of the special military operation in Ukraine, the Russian troops have destroyed 201 unmanned aerial vehicles, 1443 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 147 multiple rocket launchers, 564 field artillery and mortar guns, as well as 1248 special military vehicles, he said.

