UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Troops Clean Up Over 43,000 Square Miles Of Trash In Arctic - Shoigu

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 08th October 2019 | 06:31 PM

Russian Troops Clean Up Over 43,000 Square Miles of Trash in Arctic - Shoigu

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu praised on Tuesday the work of Russian servicemen who cleaned up more than 113,000 square kilometers (43,600 square miles) of metal, household and construction waste in the Arctic region

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2019) Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu praised on Tuesday the work of Russian servicemen who cleaned up more than 113,000 square kilometers (43,600 square miles) of metal, household and construction waste in the Arctic region.

"Our servicemen have perfectly coped with the task. Over 113,000 square kilometers of contaminated territory was cleared ...

In accordance with the plan, the work was carried out on the Novaya Zemlya archipelago, the islands of Kotelny and Wrangel, in the area of the Alykel aerodrome," Shoigu said at a meeting.

According to him, further steps have been outlined at today's meeting on how to improve the environmental situation in the Arctic.

The minister recalled that the decision to engage the Russian Armed Forces in eliminating waste in the Arctic region was made by the supreme commander in 2014.

Related Topics

Russia

Recent Stories

Sohail Khan fined 50% match fee, Abid Ali warned f ..

4 minutes ago

President AJK Pays Homage To Victims Of AJK Earthq ..

13 minutes ago

Strong Pakistan Means A Strong Advocate For Kashmi ..

13 minutes ago

Russian, Chinese Internet Regulators to Seal Coope ..

2 minutes ago

Azerbaijan invites Pakistan to ‘Take another loo ..

22 minutes ago

Pakistan wants peace but not at the cost of respec ..

23 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.