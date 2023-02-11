(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2023) The Russian armed forces conducted a massive strike at Ukrainian energy facilities with the use of missiles and drones on February 10, hitting all targets, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

"Over the course of February 10, the Russian armed forces inflicted a massive strike with high-precision long-range air, sea and ground-based weapons, as well as unmanned aerial vehicles on critical objects of the energy system that ensure the functioning of enterprises of Ukraine's military-industrial complex and transport system. The goals of the massive strike have been achieved," the ministry said.

All the targeted facilities were hit and the work of energy-intensive production facilities of Ukraine's military-industrial complex was suspended, the ministry added.

"The transfer of foreign weapons, ammunition and reserves by rail to combat areas has also been blocked," the department said.