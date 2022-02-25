UrduPoint.com

Russian Troops Could Take Control Of Kiev Within 96 Hours - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published February 25, 2022 | 01:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2022) The Ukrainian capital city of Kiev could be taken under control by the Russian armed forces within 96 hours, Newsweek reported on Thursday, citing US and Ukrainian sources.

Earlier in the day, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov announced that Russian troops had been advancing toward Kherson and unblocked the North Crimean Canal, restoring the water supply to the Crimean peninsula.

Three anonymous US officials told the magazine they expect Kiev to fall within 4 days, with the Ukrainian government to follow suit in about a week.

Meanwhile, a source close to the government of Volodymyr Zelenskyy agreed with the assessment that Kiev could be surrounded in 96 hours. At the same time, they did not think that the government would collapse.

On Thursday, Russia launched a special military operation to demilitarize Ukraine following the Donbas republics' request for assistance in countering the aggression of the Ukrainian armed forces.

