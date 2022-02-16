UrduPoint.com

Russian Troops Cross Crimean Bridge On Way To Permanent Deployment After Drills - Moscow

Russian Troops Cross Crimean Bridge on Way to Permanent Deployment After Drills - Moscow

A convoy with military equipment of the Russian Southern Military District units crossed the Crimean bridge on the way to the places of permanent deployment following the planned drills in Crimea, the Russian defense ministry said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2022) A convoy with military equipment of the Russian Southern Military District units crossed the Crimean bridge on the way to the places of permanent deployment following the planned drills in Crimea, the Russian defense ministry said on Wednesday.

"The units of the Southern Military District, which have completed participation in tactical exercises at the test sites of the Crimean Peninsula, are heading to the points of permanent disposition by rail. The personnel of the unit conducted the loading of caterpillar-tracked armored vehicles � tanks, infantry fighting vehicles and self-propelled artillery weapons on railway platforms at entraining stations," the ministry said in a statement.

