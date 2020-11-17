Russian Troops Deploy Demining Engineering Unit From Ulyanovsk to Nagorno-Karabakh

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2020) The Russian Il-76 planes are deploying servicemen, specialized equipment and equipment of the demining engineering unit of the peacekeeping brigade of the Central Military District from the Ulyanovsk-Vostochny airfield, which is located in the European part of Russia, to Nagorno-Karabakh, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

"The Il-76 aircraft of the military transport aviation of the Aerospace Forces of Russia carry out the transfer of military personnel, special equipment and equipment of the engineering unit of the peacekeeping brigade of the Central Military District, from the Ulyanovsk-Vostochny airfield to Nagorno-Karabakh," the ministry said in a statement.

In the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the sappers will carry out tasks for surveying, clearing terrain, roads and objects. In addition, they will undertake the preparation and maintenance of the supply and evacuation routes, water purification and other engineering support tasks. Trained dogs will be used to detect and search for explosives.