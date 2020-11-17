UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Troops Deploy Demining Engineering Unit From Ulyanovsk To Nagorno-Karabakh

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 17th November 2020 | 03:10 PM

Russian Troops Deploy Demining Engineering Unit From Ulyanovsk to Nagorno-Karabakh

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2020) The Russian Il-76 planes are deploying servicemen, specialized equipment and equipment of the demining engineering unit of the peacekeeping brigade of the Central Military District from the Ulyanovsk-Vostochny airfield, which is located in the European part of Russia, to Nagorno-Karabakh, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

"The Il-76 aircraft of the military transport aviation of the Aerospace Forces of Russia carry out the transfer of military personnel, special equipment and equipment of the engineering unit of the peacekeeping brigade of the Central Military District, from the Ulyanovsk-Vostochny airfield to Nagorno-Karabakh," the ministry said in a statement.

In the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the sappers will carry out tasks for surveying, clearing terrain, roads and objects. In addition, they will undertake the preparation and maintenance of the supply and evacuation routes, water purification and other engineering support tasks. Trained dogs will be used to detect and search for explosives.

Related Topics

Water Russia From

Recent Stories

Kremlin Says Concerned by Washington's Attempt to ..

1 second ago

Government extends grace period for visa violators ..

11 minutes ago

Fire outbreak in a godown causes loss of millions ..

7 seconds ago

Five bootleggers held with liquor

2 minutes ago

UPDATE - French Security Forces Evacuate 2,500 Ref ..

2 minutes ago

Kremlin Warns Against Trusting Reports Citing Puti ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.