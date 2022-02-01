UrduPoint.com

Russian Troops Deployed Over 6000-Mile Afield To Test Union State Combat Readiness- Sergei Shoigu

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) Published February 01, 2022

Russian Troops Deployed Over 6000-Mile Afield to Test Union State Combat Readiness- Sergei Shoigu

Troops of the Russian Eastern Military District were deployed on Tuesday over a distance of up to 10,000 kilometers (6,214 miles) to take part in testing combat readiness of forces of the Union State of Russia and Belarus, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2022) Troops of the Russian Eastern Military District were deployed on Tuesday over a distance of up to 10,000 kilometers (6,214 miles) to take part in testing combat readiness of forces of the Union State of Russia and Belarus, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said.

"In accordance with the decision of the Russian and Belarusian presidents, the response forces of the Union State are being tested. The military command bodies and units of the Eastern Military District are involved from the Russian armed forces. Currently, the first stage of testing is underway. Troops were deployed over a distance of up to 10,000 kilometers, including relocated aviation units and military air defense units," Shoigu said at a virtual meeting.

The minister added that as part of the united regional system of air-defense of Russia and Belarus, the countries also ensured guard and defense of state and military facilities and air state borders.

The testing will be divided into two parts. The first one will last until February 9, and the second one until February 20. During the first stage, army groups will be relocated and created in Belarus, and at the second stage, the "Union Determination-2022" (Soyuznaya Reshimost) joint military drills will take part. The troops will master their skills in intercepting and repelling external threat, as well as counterterrorism and defending interests of the Union State, during the exercise.

Earlier in the day, Shoigu said that Russia informed foreign military attaches about the drills.

