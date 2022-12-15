UrduPoint.com

Russian Troops Destroy 3 Ukrainian Army Ammunition Depots - Russian Defense Ministry

Umer Jamshaid Published December 15, 2022 | 10:30 PM

Russian Troops Destroy 3 Ukrainian Army Ammunition Depots - Russian Defense Ministry

Russian troops destroyed three Ukrainian ammunition, military equipment and logistics depots overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2022) Russian troops destroyed three Ukrainian ammunition, military equipment and logistics depots overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

"One AFU (Armed Forces of Ukraine) munition depot has been destroyed near Kupyansk (Kharkov region). One AFU warehouse of weapons, military and special equipment has been destroyed near Tyaginka (Kherson region). One AFU warehouse of materiel means has been destroyed near Orekhov (Zapororozhye region)," the ministry said.

Overall, during the day, Russian missile troops and artillery hit the command posts of units of the 92nd Separate Mechanized Brigade near the village of Petropavlivka and the 105th Detached Territorial Defense Brigade near the village of Synkivka in the Kharkiv region, as well as 45 artillery units, manpower and military equipment in 86 areas, the ministry noted.

Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24, after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow and have been supplying weapons to Ukraine.�The republics of Donetsk and Luhansk, as well as Russian-controlled parts of regions of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia were incorporated into Russia after referendums this fall.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Kherson Kupyansk Luhansk Donetsk Kharkiv February

Recent Stories

US Believes Russia Sanctions Will Not Produce Pric ..

US Believes Russia Sanctions Will Not Produce Price Spikes of Key Commodities- S ..

6 minutes ago
 14 mn tonnes of grain exported from Ukraine: UN

14 mn tonnes of grain exported from Ukraine: UN

6 minutes ago
 3rd aeroponic greenhouse for production of virus f ..

3rd aeroponic greenhouse for production of virus free seed potatoes established

6 minutes ago
 UNIDO, GEF hand over machinery to SSWM for cleanli ..

UNIDO, GEF hand over machinery to SSWM for cleanliness

6 minutes ago
 Police patrolling enhanced, Shaheen Force being eq ..

Police patrolling enhanced, Shaheen Force being equipped with more resources to ..

12 minutes ago
 NCCFF reviews $5.6 billion projects specified for ..

NCCFF reviews $5.6 billion projects specified for road transport sector

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.