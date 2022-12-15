Russian Troops Destroy 3 Ukrainian Army Ammunition Depots - Russian Defense Ministry

Russian troops destroyed three Ukrainian ammunition, military equipment and logistics depots overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2022) Russian troops destroyed three Ukrainian ammunition, military equipment and logistics depots overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

"One AFU (Armed Forces of Ukraine) munition depot has been destroyed near Kupyansk (Kharkov region). One AFU warehouse of weapons, military and special equipment has been destroyed near Tyaginka (Kherson region). One AFU warehouse of materiel means has been destroyed near Orekhov (Zapororozhye region)," the ministry said.

Overall, during the day, Russian missile troops and artillery hit the command posts of units of the 92nd Separate Mechanized Brigade near the village of Petropavlivka and the 105th Detached Territorial Defense Brigade near the village of Synkivka in the Kharkiv region, as well as 45 artillery units, manpower and military equipment in 86 areas, the ministry noted.

Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24, after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow and have been supplying weapons to Ukraine.�The republics of Donetsk and Luhansk, as well as Russian-controlled parts of regions of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia were incorporated into Russia after referendums this fall.