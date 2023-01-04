Russian Troops Destroyed HIMARS, From Which Ukraine Hit Makiivka - Defense Ministry

SPECIAL MILITARY OPERATION HEADQUARTERS (Rostov-on-Don) (UrduPoint news / Sputnik - 04th January, 2023) on-Don), Russia, January 4 (Sputnik) - Russian troops destroyed the launcher of the HIMARS rocket system, from which Ukrainian troops hit the city of Makiivka in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) on January 1, by return fire, first deputy head of the Russian Armed Forces' Main Military-Political Directorate, Lt. Gen. Sergey Sevryukov, said.

"The MLRS launcher, from which the Armed Forces of Ukraine fired at Makiivka, was destroyed by return fire.

Also, missile and air strikes on military equipment concentration sites in the area of the Druzhkivka railway station in the DPR destroyed four more HIMARS... launchers, four RM-70 Vampire MLRS combat vehicles, more than 800 projectiles for them, eight vehicles, as well as over 200 Ukrainian nationalists and foreign mercenaries," Lt. Gen. Sevryukov said.

Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that two HIMARS launchers were destroyed in the Druzhkivka area.