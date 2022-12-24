UrduPoint.com

Russian Troops Eliminate Composite Group Of Foreign Mercenaries In DPR - Defense Ministry

Umer Jamshaid Published December 24, 2022 | 05:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2022) The Russian armed forces eliminated a composite tactical group of foreign mercenaries in the direction of the city of Donetsk and hit the units of Ukraine's 10th Mountain Assault Brigade in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

"Russian troops eliminated a composite tactical group of foreign mercenaries during offensive operations in the Donetsk direction and defeated units of the 10th Mountain Assault Brigade of Ukraine's armed forces in the area of the village of Rozdolivka in the DPR," the ministry said in a statement.

Up to 60 Ukrainian military personnel and mercenaries, as well as four armored vehicles and three pickup trucks were irrevocably destroyed by Russian troops in this combat area alone, the ministry specified.

