Russian Troops Enter DPR City Of Vuhledar - DPR Official

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 26, 2023 | 12:50 PM

Russian Troops Enter DPR City of Vuhledar - DPR Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2023) Russian troops have entered the city of Vuhledar and entrenched its outskirts, Igor Kimakovsky, adviser to the acting head of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), said on Thursday.

"They entered and gained ground along the outskirts (of Vuhledar), thereby blocking the enemy's forces. Our artillery is attacking the enemy, who is trying to counterattack," he said on the air of Solovyev Live radio show.

Currently, the main task of Russian forces is not to attack Vuhledar head-on, but to take the city "in pincers" similar to how they did in Soledar, Kimakovsky said.

"This tactic is paying off," he added.

Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, responding to calls for help from the DPR and the neighboring Luhansk People's Republic. The Russian defense ministry has repeatedly said the operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only, while the civilian population is not in danger. At the same time, Moscow has accused Ukrainian troops of arranging military strongholds in civilian areas and using people as human shields.

