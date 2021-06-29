Russian Troops Exercise Reconnaissance, Repel 'Air Attack' During Drills in Mediterranean

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2021) The Russian military exercised reconnaissance techniques and repelled an "air attack" during drills in the Mediterranean sea, the Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

"As part of combat training, tactical techniques for conducting reconnaissance of the surface and underwater situation have been worked out. The maneuvering of the ships was carried out in cooperation with the Il-38 anti-submarine aircraft.

Aviation cover for the actions of the fleet was provided by Su-35 fighters and Su-34 fighter-bombers," the ministry said in a statement.

The Russian Navy and Aerospace Forces are taking part in the exercises.

"Also, the forces of the fleet conducted training to repel an air attack. The issues of practical actions of calculations and air defense means against air targets were worked out. Special attention was paid to the fight against unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry added.