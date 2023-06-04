UrduPoint.com

Russian Troops Fighting Ukrainian Sabotage Group In Belgorod Region - Governor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 04, 2023 | 07:20 PM

Russian Troops Fighting Ukrainian Sabotage Group in Belgorod Region - Governor

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2023) Fighting is underway between Russian forces and a Ukrainian sabotage group in the western Russian village of Novaya Tavolzhanka in the Belgorod Region, the region's governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said Sunday.

"They entered as a sabotage and intelligence-gathering group. A battle is underway in Novaya Tavolzhanka. I hope they will all be eliminated," Gladkov said in a video address on social media.

