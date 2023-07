Russian Troops Focusing on Weakening Ukrainian Forces During Operations - Defense Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2023) Russian armed forces are active in all directions in the area of the special military operation in Ukraine, focusing on weakening combat capabilities of Ukraine, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Monday.

"The joint group of forces is continuing to conduct active operations in all directions, focusing on weakening combat capabilities of the enemy," the minister said at a meeting with the defense ministry's leadership.