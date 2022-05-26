UrduPoint.com

Russian Troops Guard Nuclear Stockpile At Zaporizhzhia Power Plant - Foreign Ministry

Sumaira FH Published May 26, 2022 | 08:42 PM

Russian Troops Guard Nuclear Stockpile at Zaporizhzhia Power Plant - Foreign Ministry

Russian troops took control of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant at the start of Russia's operation in Ukraine to safeguard radioactive materials, the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2022) Russian troops took control of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant at the start of Russia's operation in Ukraine to safeguard radioactive materials, the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry said Thursday.

The UN atomic watchdog IAEA estimates that 30 tonnes of plutonium and 40 tonnes of enriched uranium remain on site. IAEA chief Mariano Grossi said on Wednesday that the agency was seeking access to the plant to verify that the nuclear stockpile had not been "deviated" for other uses.

"We again stress that the decision to send Russian military personnel to guard Zaporizhzhia NPP was taken to prevent leaks of nuclear and radioactive materials," Maria Zakharova said.

The power plant continues to be serviced by a Ukrainian operator, she added.

Zakharova said the materials Grossi referred to were "nuclear reactor fuel, including fuel that has already been loaded into reactors and spent nuclear fuel that has been moved into on-site storage."

She explained that uranium was low enriched and plutonium could not be recovered from used fuel without very advanced reprocessing equipment that only a handful of countries have.

Related Topics

United Nations Ukraine Russia Nuclear SITE From

Recent Stories

Deputy Commissioner directs Muhalla wise categorie ..

Deputy Commissioner directs Muhalla wise categories upgradation of talukas

2 minutes ago
 Beijing Demands Japan Stop Intervening in China's ..

Beijing Demands Japan Stop Intervening in China's Military Drills - Defense Mini ..

2 minutes ago
 Six held for possessing illegal weapons

Six held for possessing illegal weapons

2 minutes ago
 MDA decides to take action to end land encroachmen ..

MDA decides to take action to end land encroachments

6 minutes ago
 ROCOR to Convene North American Forum to Discuss Y ..

ROCOR to Convene North American Forum to Discuss Youth Engagement in Orthodox Ch ..

6 minutes ago
 Czech star striker Shick extends contract with Lev ..

Czech star striker Shick extends contract with Leverkusen

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.