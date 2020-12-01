Russian Troops in Transnistria Have Clear Goals as Part of Peacekeeper Force - Zakharova

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2020) The Russian troops present in the breakaway region of Transnistria have clearly determined goals as they make part of the joint peacekeeper force; their presence is conditioned by the need to protect military warehouses in particular, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Tuesday.

Moldovan President-elect Maia Sandu said on Monday that the Russian peacekeepers should leave, the weapons themselves should be moved out, and Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe-linked civilian observers should be deployed in the region instead.

"The presence of an operational team of the Russian forces in Transnistria has absolutely clearly determined legal goals. First of all, this is Russia's contingent in the joint peacekeeping force ... The second point is extremely important: Russian servicemen presence in Transnistria is conditioned by the need to protect military warehouses, depots with military equipment," Zakharova said, as aired by the Russia-24 broadcaster.