Russian Troops Launch Counterattack In Krasnyi Lyman Direction - DPR Head

Sumaira FH Published July 12, 2023 | 12:10 PM

Russian Troops Launch Counterattack in Krasnyi Lyman Direction - DPR Head

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2023) The Russian armed forces have launched a counterattack in the Krasnyi Lyman direction, Denis Pushilin, the acting head of the Donetsk People's Republic, said on Wednesday.

"(In the Krasnyi Lyman direction, Russian troops) really launched counterattack, and pulled up enough of their reserves," Pushilin told the Solovyov Live show.

