(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Russian armed forces liberated the village of Dvurech'e located close to the city of Bakhmut in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), inflicting damage upon the Ukrainian troops of up to 50 people killed or injured, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2023) The Russian armed forces liberated the village of Dvurech'e located close to the city of Bakhmut in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), inflicting damage upon the Ukrainian troops of up to 50 people killed or injured, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

"In the Donetsk area, volunteers of assault troops, with fire support from operational-tactical and army aviation, missile troops and artillery of the Southern Military District, liberated the village of Dvurech'e in the Donetsk People's Republic," the statement read.

At least 50 military personnel of the Ukrainian troops were killed or injured, while two armored combat vehicles and three pickup trucks, as well as two howitzers of 152 and 122 mm caliber were destroyed, the Russian Defense Ministry added.