Russian Troops, Military Equipment to Leave Belarus After Drills - Makei

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2022) All Russian troops and military equipment will leave the territory of Belarus after joint drills conclude, Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei said on Wednesday.

"Not a single soldier, not a single piece of military equipment will remain after these exercises," Makei told a press conference, adding that the number of troops and equipment do not violate provisions of the 2011 Vienna Document.

The drills will end on February 20.