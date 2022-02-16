UrduPoint.com

Russian Troops, Military Equipment To Leave Belarus After Drills - Makei

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 16, 2022 | 02:43 PM

Russian Troops, Military Equipment to Leave Belarus After Drills - Makei

All Russian troops and military equipment will leave the territory of Belarus after joint drills conclude, Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei said on Wednesday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2022) All Russian troops and military equipment will leave the territory of Belarus after joint drills conclude, Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei said on Wednesday.

"Not a single soldier, not a single piece of military equipment will remain after these exercises," Makei told a press conference, adding that the number of troops and equipment do not violate provisions of the 2011 Vienna Document.

The drills will end on February 20.

Related Topics

Russia Vienna Vladimir Putin Belarus February All

Recent Stories

Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology issue ..

Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology issues its first annual report for ..

2 minutes ago
 Ministry of Finance organises ‘MoF Innovates 202 ..

Ministry of Finance organises ‘MoF Innovates 2022: Journey into Future of Fina ..

2 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives delegation of UK-UAE A ..

Abdullah bin Zayed receives delegation of UK-UAE All-Party Parliamentary Group

17 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi International Airport welcomes 5.26 mill ..

Abu Dhabi International Airport welcomes 5.26 million visitors in 2021

17 minutes ago
 HUAWEI FreeBuds 4 Bring a Whole New Experience wit ..

HUAWEI FreeBuds 4 Bring a Whole New Experience with High-Resolution Audio Qualit ..

31 minutes ago
 Mohsin Baig booked under 7ATA, arrested by police ..

Mohsin Baig booked under 7ATA, arrested by police in Islamabad

32 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>