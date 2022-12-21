UrduPoint.com

Russian Troops Need To Ensure Peace, Stability In Nagorno-Karabakh, Syria - Shoigu

Umer Jamshaid Published December 21, 2022 | 06:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2022) The armed forces of the Russian Federation in 2023 will continue their missions in Syria and the Nagorno-Karabakh region, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Wednesday.

"Russian groups of troops and forces should ensure the preservation of peace and stability in Nagorno-Karabakh and Syria," Shoigu said at a meeting of the Russian Defense Ministry board.

