Russian Troops Not Stationed in Mali - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2021) There are no Russian troops on the Malian territory, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"There are no representatives of the Russian armed forces there, and no official negotiations are being conducted. We proceed from this," Peskov told reporters when asked if Kremlin has information about negotiations between Malian authorities and the Russian paramilitary organization Wagner.