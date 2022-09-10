UrduPoint.com

Russian Troops Regrouping Near Balakliya, Izyum To Push Donetsk Offensive - Ministry

The Russian Defense Ministry said Saturday that troops stationed near the eastern Ukrainian cities of Balakliya and Izyum in Kharkiv region were regrouping ahead of an offensive in the nearby Donetsk People's Republic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2022) The Russian Defense Ministry said Saturday that troops stationed near the eastern Ukrainian cities of Balakliya and Izyum in Kharkiv region were regrouping ahead of an offensive in the nearby Donetsk People's Republic.

"In order to achieve the stated goal of the special military operation to free Donbas, a decision was made to regroup Russian troops near Balakliya and Izyum to push the Donetsk offensive," the ministry said.

The troops were pulled out of the Balakliya and Izyum area in the past three days and are being moved to the Donetsk republic.

