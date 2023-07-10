Open Menu

Russian Troops Repel Three Ukrainian Attempts To Attack - Defense Ministry

Faizan Hashmi Published July 10, 2023 | 07:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2023) Russian forces have repelled three attempts by Ukrainian assault groups to break through the Russian defenses in several directions, a Russian Defense Ministry spokesperson told Sputnik.

"During the day, units of the (Russian) Yug Group of Forces continued to repel attempts by assault units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to break through the defenses in the Lysychansk, Soledar-Artemovsk (Bakhmut) and Aleksandr-Kalinovsk directions.

The group's aviation carried out missile and bomb strikes against concentrations of enemy manpower and firepower," the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson added that accumulations of weapons and equipment of Ukrainian forces were hit in Avdiivka. Moreover, Russian crews of the Tornado-S multiple launch rocket system hit the area where Ukrainian weapons and military equipment were concentrated in the Soledar-Bakhmut direction and destroyed a Ukrainian warehouse.

