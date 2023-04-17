UrduPoint.com

Russian Troops Repel Two Ukrainian Counterattacks - Russian Defense Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 17, 2023 | 07:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2023) Russian forces have repelled two Ukrainian counterattacks and have targeted a temporary deployment point and an ammunition depot of Ukrainian troops, a Russian Defense Ministry spokesperson said.

"In the Chervona-Dibrovaskyi sector, the reconnaissance forces and means revealed the movement of the assault group of the 95th Air Assault Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Army aviation launched a missile attack. The enemy suffered losses in manpower and equipment," the spokesperson said.

In addition, an attempt by Ukrainian troops to regain lost positions in the Yampolivka sector was thwarted, according to the spokesperson.

"In the Krasno-Limansky direction, artillery units ... inflicted fire damage on temporary deployment points, strong points and an ammunition depot of the enemy," the Russian Defense Ministry spokesperson said.

