UrduPoint.com

Russian Troops Repel Ukrainian Attack In Kherson Region - Defense Ministry

Umer Jamshaid Published October 09, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Russian Troops Repel Ukrainian Attack in Kherson Region - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2022) Russian armed forces have repelled the attack of Ukrainian troops near the villages of Bilohirka and Davydiv Brid in the Kherson Region and eliminated some 90 Ukrainian servicemen and their munition, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

"In the Andriivka direction, Russian troops repelled attacks of two motorized infantry companies of the Ukrainian armed forces from the villages of Bilohirka and Davydiv Brid in the Kherson region. Up to 90 Ukrainian troops, one tank, 12 armored fighting vehicles and three vehicles were destroyed," the ministry said.

Related Topics

Attack Russia Vehicles Kherson Tank Sunday From

Recent Stories

Unity Foods Limited is excited to announce appoint ..

Unity Foods Limited is excited to announce appointment of Lt Gen (Retd) Omar Mah ..

21 minutes ago
 FIFA world cup 2022: Pakistan Army contingent leav ..

FIFA world cup 2022: Pakistan Army contingent leaves for Qatar

38 minutes ago
 It’s Time to Enhance the photographic experience ..

It’s Time to Enhance the photographic experience with world’s first 60MP OIS ..

1 hour ago
 PCFC takes part in “Gitex Global 2022” with nu ..

PCFC takes part in “Gitex Global 2022” with numerous creative projects

1 hour ago
 Infinix globally launches ZERO 20 With Industry-fi ..

Infinix globally launches ZERO 20 With Industry-first 60MP OIS based Front Camer ..

1 hour ago
 Islamabad's atmosphere grieves over fire in Centau ..

Islamabad's atmosphere grieves over fire in Centaurs

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.