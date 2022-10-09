Russian Troops Repel Ukrainian Attack in Kherson Region - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2022) Russian armed forces have repelled the attack of Ukrainian troops near the villages of Bilohirka and Davydiv Brid in the Kherson Region and eliminated some 90 Ukrainian servicemen and their munition, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

"In the Andriivka direction, Russian troops repelled attacks of two motorized infantry companies of the Ukrainian armed forces from the villages of Bilohirka and Davydiv Brid in the Kherson region. Up to 90 Ukrainian troops, one tank, 12 armored fighting vehicles and three vehicles were destroyed," the ministry said.