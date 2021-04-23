Russian Troops Returning to Home Stations After Surprise Combat Readiness Check- Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2021) Russian troops that were engaged in the surprise combat readiness check in the country's south and west start returning to their permanent bases, the defense ministry said on Friday.

"Military units and formations are marching to railroad stations and airfields, getting into assault landing ships, railroad platforms and aircraft of the military transport aviation," the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

Troops of Russia's Southern Military District and the airborne forces are currently returning to the permanent duty stations, the ministry specified.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu ordered to ensure the troops' return to their home stations by May 1.