Russian Troops Strike Ammunition Depots In Ukraine Over Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

Muhammad Irfan Published June 26, 2023 | 05:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2023) Russia's armed forces launched a missile attack on ammunition depots of Ukraine overnight, all designated objects were hit, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

"(On Sunday night,) the Russian armed forces have launched a group strike with sea-based long-range precision weapons on artillery ammunition depots, including those delivered to Ukraine from Western countries," the ministry said in a statement, adding that "all designated objects were hit."

