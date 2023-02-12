Russian Troops Take Control of Village of Krasna Hora in DPR - Wagner Chief

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2023) The Russian troops have taken control of the village of Krasna Hora located near the city of Bakhmut, also known as Artyomovsk, in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of the Wagner Group private military company fighting in Russia's operation in Ukraine, said on Sunday.

"Today, assault units ... of Wagner took control of the village of Krasna Gora," Prigozhin said on Telegram.

The hotly contested Bakhmut, located north of the city of Donetsk, has been the center of the hostilities in Ukraine for months now. It is an important transport hub for supplying Ukrainian troops stationed in Donbas amid the military operation launched by Russia in Ukraine a year ago.