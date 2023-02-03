Russian Troops Take More Advantageous Positions in Donetsk Direction - Defense Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The southern group of the Russian armed forces has taken up advantageous positions in the Donetsk direction, destroying two Ukrainian ammunition depots, one fuel depot, up to 40 Ukrainian military personnel and two pieces of equipment, including an American AN/TPQ-37 mobile radar system, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2023) The southern group of the Russian armed forces has taken up advantageous positions in the Donetsk direction, destroying two Ukrainian ammunition depots, one fuel depot, up to 40 Ukrainian military personnel and two pieces of equipment, including an American AN/TPQ-37 mobile radar system, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

"In the Donetsk direction, units of the Southern group of forces have taken more advantageous lines and positions during an offensive. Over the past day, up to 40 Ukrainian servicemen, a 152 mm howitzer 'Msta-B,' as well as the US-made AN/TPQ-37 counter-battery radar have been destroyed in this direction," the ministry said.

In addition, the Russian troops have destroyed a fuel storage facility for Ukrainian military equipment near the Ukraine-controlled city of Pokrovsk (previously known as Krasnoarmiisk) in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), as well as two ammunition depots of Ukrainian troops in the villages of Kurakhivka and Mykhailivka.

Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, responding to calls for help from the DPR and the neighboring Luhansk People's Republic. The Russian defense ministry has repeatedly said the operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only, while the civilian population is not in danger. At the same time, Moscow has accused Ukrainian troops of arranging military strongholds in civilian areas and using people as human shields.